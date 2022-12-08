Over 4 K voters to exercise in Senate & Academic Council election

Aurangabad: More than 4,200 voters will exercise their franchise in the Academic Council and the second phase of Senate elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to be held on December 10.

Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that there would be an election for 29 seats of the Senate, 08 seats of the Academic Council (AC) and 38 seats of the Board of Studies (BoS( elections.

He said that the elections would be conducted at 17 election centres in the four districts and from 8 am to 5 pm on December 10. Dr Sakhle said that the first phase of the Senate was over last month. There are 25 Senate seats and six AC seats.

There are nine candidates in the fray for the three seats of Senate (university teachers) while voters 128.

A total of 169 voters will elect four candidates from the Management Representative group while there are eight candidates in the fray. A total of 14 candidates are contesting for the eight seats in the Principal’s category while 78 voters will elect them.

A total of 2,587 voters registered for the college teachers' election. There are 39 candidates in the fray for the 10 seats. A total of 19 candidates are contesting for the six seats of the Academic Council. The teachers from the university and colleges will elect them. There are 18 booths in 17 centres.

A total of 140 officers and employees will be deployed for the election process. The officers and employees were imparted training on Wednesday afternoon in presence of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-Vc Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Sakhle and advisory committee members.