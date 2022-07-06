Over 48 k voters registered for Bamu authorities, bodies election; voters registration date 2nd time;

Aurangabad, July 6:

More than 48,000 voters have registered for various authorities and bodies election of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The tenure of current members of authorities and bodies will end on August 1. The voters' registration for authorities like Senate (Graduate), Academic Council, and Board of Studies began on June first while its last date was June 20.

The registration date was extended up to July 5 for the first time. The university gave an extension to the voters' registration up to July 11 for the second time. The last date of submission of hardcopy is July 18.

More than 43,684 graduates from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts registered as voters for Senate-graduate elections while 1684 from Department heads category, 249 from the Management Representatives category, 127 from the Principal’s category, 2,952 from the college teachers category and 209 from University Teachers group.

The scrutiny of the registration forms is being done at Mahatma Phule Hall of the university. A committee of 50 teachers was deployed for the scrutiny work.

Elections likely to be delayed

The new members should be elected before the current members' term-end. There is political influence on every election. Considering the current political situation in the State, the university elections are likely to be delayed.