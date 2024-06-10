Over 4.92 L students to get free textbooks on 1st day of school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department is all set to distribute free textbooks to more than 4.92 lakh primary school students in the district on the first day of the school's reopening for the academic year 2024-25.

After two months of summer vacation, primary schools will reopen on June 15. The Centra and the State governments provide free textbooks under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for school students.

The Education Department is making available free textbooks to students of first to eighth standard in various schools of Government and private aided in Marathi, Urdu and Hindi. Balbharti has already started distributing printed textbooks to schools.

Standard-wise number of students is as follows;

Standard--------------number of students

First------------------47,387

Second--------------51,704

Third----------------61,955

Fourth--------------69,247

Fifth----------------60,567

Sixth---------------67,128

Seventh-----------67,734

Eight------------66,635

Total-----------4,92,048

The students pursuing education in the schools by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will also get textbooks on the first day of school. The Civic body placed an order of over 5.12 lakh textbooks with Baalbharti Pune, for more than 1.17 lakh students, from the first to eighth standards of its schools. Medium-wise number of students are as follows; Marathi (74,443), Urdu (38,915), Hindi (537) and English (3,435).