Over 4.92 L students to get free textbooks on 1st day of school
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 10, 2024 06:45 PM2024-06-10T18:45:07+5:302024-06-10T18:45:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department is all set to distribute free textbooks to more than 4.92 lakh primary school students in the district on the first day of the school's reopening for the academic year 2024-25.
After two months of summer vacation, primary schools will reopen on June 15. The Centra and the State governments provide free textbooks under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for school students.
The Education Department is making available free textbooks to students of first to eighth standard in various schools of Government and private aided in Marathi, Urdu and Hindi. Balbharti has already started distributing printed textbooks to schools.
Standard-wise number of students is as follows;
Standard--------------number of students
First------------------47,387
Second--------------51,704
Third----------------61,955
Fourth--------------69,247
Fifth----------------60,567
Sixth---------------67,128
Seventh-----------67,734
Eight------------66,635
Total-----------4,92,048
The students pursuing education in the schools by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will also get textbooks on the first day of school. The Civic body placed an order of over 5.12 lakh textbooks with Baalbharti Pune, for more than 1.17 lakh students, from the first to eighth standards of its schools. Medium-wise number of students are as follows; Marathi (74,443), Urdu (38,915), Hindi (537) and English (3,435).