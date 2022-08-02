Over 50 K youths to take MHT-CET in district; admit card of PCB group released

Aurangabad, Aug 2: More than 50,000 candidates will appear for the MHT-CET 2022 at the 18 different centres in the district.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducts the CET for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

There will be two groups in the test. The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while the second group is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

Joint director of Technical Education (Aurangabad region) Umesh Nagdeve said that the students of PCM would take the entrance test between August 5 and 11. The date of the second group is from August 12 to 20. The number of aspirants in the PCM group is 12,332.

A total of 37,979 candidates registered in the PCB group. The admit cards of PCM students were already released on July 26. The admit cards of PCB candidates were made available online on Tuesday night.