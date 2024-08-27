Over 59 K candidates apply for MBBS, BDS & other courses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Tuesday released a provisional merit list for the admissions to MBBS/ BDS courses for the academic year 2024-25.

It CET Cell invited applications from those candidates who have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2024 between August 17 and 24. More than 1.42 lakh candidates from the State declared NEET qualified this year. The registration was carried out for all the health science courses, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B-P and O).

Provisional merit list released; 59 K apply

A total of 59,132 NEET-qualified candidates registered online for admissions this year for the courses. The SCETC today released the provisional merit list as per the All India Rank (AIR) obtained in the national-level medical entrance test. The names of 55,758 candidates were figured in the list.

Online filling of preference form

--Those candidates whose names have been mentioned in the merit list of MBBS and BDS should fill preference form online up to August 29.

--Selection list for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I will be declared on August 30.

---The candidates whose names appear in the selection will have to physically join the college from August 31 to September 4 and fill status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees through demand draft.

--The admissions will take place only after the verification of original certificates at the college. The benefit of reservation will only be available upon production and successful verification of the requisite documents.

Schedule for other courses

The schedule for subsequent CAP rounds of BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B-P and O) courses will be declared soon in the due course.