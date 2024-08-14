Over 65 pc seats remain vacant in PG Depts due to admin’s lack of interest, CET

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 65 per cent seats remained vacant in many postgraduate departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2024-25 due to different reasons including the common entrance test (CET) and lack of interest of the administration.

It may be noted that the Bamu administration decided to hold the CET for the admissions to different PG and PG Diploma courses in 55 PG departments for the current academic year.

There are more than 2100 seats in the departments. Of them, 800 seats were filled. One or two Science departments have 100 per cent admissions while the rest of them completed 35 pc to -40 pc admissions.

The status of admissions in humanities and social sciences is 20 to 30 per cent.

An average 65 per cent seats are vacant even after the first and second rounds along with the spot round.

Main reasons include admin’s lack of interest, CET

According to sources, the Bamu administration set up an admission committee for the admission process. The sources said that the administration neither held a meeting with the committee nor showed any interest in increasing admissions.

“The departments has not done anything to enhance admissions due to the apathy of the administration. Not many students like holding CET for admissions. So, many seats remained vacant,” the sources said while adding that such a large number of seats could not fill for the first time.

Vacant seats serious matter; measures to be taken

The seats not being filled at the university campus is a serious matter. Our passed students (alumni) are our real ambassadors. If teaching quality, laboratory facilities, an environment for learning and academic discipline are in place, I don’t see any reason, for students running away from campus.

Academicians should ponder over these issues and re-examine the status of quality parameters in each department. Then, have brainstorming sessions to make necessary corrections. Our curriculum design process must match with futuristic requirements. Our evaluation system must be transparent and reflect the true calibre of the graduates. Campus environment must be proactive for learning to face complex problems and teach students to find simple, economical, practical solutions. The situation can improve with these measures.

(Dr Vijay Pandharipande, former VC, Bamu)

Why do students go to PG colleges?

There are different reasons for the admissions in the PG colleges in the city and rural areas. Those students who do not wish to attend regular classes prefer rural PG colleges. The admitted students only visit the college for the examinations. When it comes to city colleges, students who prefer to attend regular classes take admissions. In fact, a daily report of students is collected from the teachers. Teachers are appointed in the colleges immediately whereas, in the university, it takes three to six months for the recruitment to be completed.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar (former Pro-VC, Bamu)