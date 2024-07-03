Over 7.3 K students qualified school scholarship exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) declared the final result of the Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (PUP) of standard 5th and Pre Secondary Scholarship Examination (PSS) of standard 8th, online on Tuesday night.

A total of 7,367 students from the districts qualified both PUP and PSS examinations. Of them, 488 students of fifth standard and 466 students of eighth standard were declared eligible to get the scholarship.

The MSCE conducted the scholarship test on February 18. Nearly 20,423 students of 5th standard and 17,642 students of 8th standard appeared for the test in the district.

Out of them, 5,032 students of PUP and 2,335 of PSS qualified it. A total of 954 students were declared eligible to get the scholarship in the district.

Meanwhile, all five students from Banwadi Tanda School of the district qualified the test while three of them are eligible to receive the scholarship.

8.5 L candidates took test in Dtate

A total of 8.60 lakh students appeared for both PUP and PSS scholarship examination in the State. Of them, 4.92 lakh students from the fifth standard took the exam. A total of 16,691 students are eligible for the scholarship in PUP. Similarly, 3.68 lakh students of eighth standard appeared for the test. Out of that 14,703 students are eligible for scholarship in PSS.