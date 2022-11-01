Over 800 youths appear for interviews of 13 posts

After five years, the service was handed over to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The Smart City Development Corporation decided to fill 31 posts on 11 months contract.

An advertisement was published in newspapers. The aspirants were called for direct interviews at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre today.

The number of posts to be filled are as follows Assistant Manager (operation-one post), Technical Supervisor (two posts), Establishment Supervisor (one post), Clerk (nine posts) and Mechanic (18 posts). The maximum age limit for all the posts was 45.

But, the recruitment process for the 13 posts of Assistant Manager, Technical Supervisor, Establishment Supervisor and Clerk began today.

There were long queues of youths to submit the application form till this afternoon while the selection process continued till night.

Considering the rush of the aspirants, security guards were called to control them. Tables were installed at different places to accept the application form. The highest number of candidates (800) from the city and rural areas were present today for the 13 jobs.

After the scrutiny of the documents, the candidates were sent for interviews at the auditorium. City Bus Service manager Ram Pavnikar was present for the interview process.

There were 90 aspirants for one post of establishment supervisor. This shows a scenario of rising unemployment. Some youths complained that those employees who were looking after documents scrutiny did not accept their application forms.

Box

Interviews for Mechanics posts on Nov 4

The ASCDCL will hold direct interviews for the 18 posts of Mechanics on November 4.