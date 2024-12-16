Over 84 K UG candidates take appear for 1st sem exam today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 84,000 first-year undergraduate course students will appear for the first paper with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 syllabus at 268 centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) beginning on December 17.

The courses included B A, B Com, and B Sc (NEP-Pattern 2024).

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, Dr Bharati Gawali, said that the planning and schedule of the UG examination as per the syllabus of NEP were approved two weeks ago in a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

She said all semester examinations of professional, Engineering and postgraduate courses will commence on December 17.

“All 368 degree colleges in four districts will be the home centres for this examination. Out of these, 112 examination centers are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by 29 in Dharashiv, 60 centers in Jalna and 68 centers in Beed. A total of 84, 278 students of 18 courses will appear for the examination at these centers. Students will appear for the first-semester degree examination,” she said.

PG exams at 74 centres

The examinations are being held in the different phases. The first phase of the examination started on November 27. In the second phase, all the examinations including the first semester of the undergraduate and PG courses are being conducted. For these exams, approval was given to conduct the exams at only 74 centres in four districts.

A total of 30 centres are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Jalna (19), Beed (14) and Dharashiv (11). The PG courses include M.Sc (all subjects), M Com, M Lib, MA-(MCJ), BJ, MCA, MBA and MMS.

“All these examinations will be held in two sessions, morning and afternoon, and complete preparations for the exam have been made, said Bhagwan Phad, Assistant Registrar of the Coordination Department.