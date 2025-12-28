Over 8.6 K candidates take NMMS test at 31 centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A total of 8,624 school students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination at 31 centres across the district on Sunday.

Nearly 8,772 students from economically weaker sections registered for NMMS for the academic year 2025-26. Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar said that 8,624 students took the test, which was conducted in two sessions.

The State Government conducts this scholarship examination with the aim of providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections for pursuing higher education. Meritorious students receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per year until they complete their degree education.

The examination was conducted in two sessions. The questions were based on intelligence and other subjects from the school curriculum.

There is no negative marking. The students were allowed to attempt the test in any of the seven languages- Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Telugu, and Kannada. Ashwini Lathkar visited the examination centres in the city and ensured that the examination was conducted smoothly.

--The test consists of 90 multiple-choice objective questions based on concepts such as cause and effect, analysis, and synthesis.

--The three subjects are general science, social science and mathematics.

--Question paper has A, B, C, and D sets from this year.