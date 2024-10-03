Over 9 K candidates appear for PET-24 at 11 centres

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 80 per cent of candidates appeared for the Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 conducted at 11 centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

It may be noted that 11,476 candidates were declared eligible for the test held for the Ph D admissions in 44 subjects. Of them, 9,166 students took the PET at 11 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv in different four sessions. Around 80 per cent of aspirants were present while 2,310 aspirants were absent.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade visited the city’s five test centres- Milind Science College, S B College of Arts and Science, Vivekananda College and Deogiri College. He issued instructions to invigilators and observers. A total of 22 teachers were appointed as observers for the four districts.

Dean Dr Mahendra Shirasath and Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr B N Dole and Dr Prashant Dixit worked as district observers.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, director of University Network and Information Centre Dr Praveen Yannawar along with Deputy Registrar Vijay More, Programmer Sachin Chavan, Yashpal Salve, Dinesh Kolte and others worked for the examination.

Currently 1, 576 seats are available with 497 research guides in 44 subjects of the four faculties-Science and Technology, Humanities, Interdisciplinary and Commerce. The whole admission process is being conducted in the online mode.

Box

11 test centers

The test was conducted in four districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has the highest number of five centres while the other three districts have two centres each.

The test was held in the morning session at 10 am and 12 pm and in the afternoon session at 3 pm and 5 pm. There were 100 marks for 50 questions. The candidates were allowed to attempt the paper in one hour. Students were called to centres 45 minutes before the examination. There was no 'negative marking' in this test.