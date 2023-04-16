Overeating has become a major issue -- Dr Rotte

Blood donation camp by Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 5000 years ago, India faced food shortages due to natural disasters, and the population adapted by consuming more food. However, in today's era of fast food, overeating has become a major issue leading to obesity and diabetes, said diabetologist, Care CIIGMA hospitals Dr Ajay Rotte,

He was speaking at the blood donation and health check up camp organised by the Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj and Care Ciigma Hospitals in the wake of ensuing Lord Parashuram Janmotsav. The camp, which included diabetes, blood pressure, and general check-ups, was held at Kanva Bhavan on Sunday. Over 27 donors donated blood in the camp. Dr Anjali Palve and Dr Snehal Yeole Patil examined the patients. A total of 127 people benefited from the camp. Blood collection was done by Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank. CS Laxmikant Jaipurkar, vice president Uday Manvatkar, working president Ashok Bhale, joint secretary Vijaylakshmi Bhale, treasurer Dhananjay Semant, PRO Sangita Kagbatte, Pravin Shirdhonkar and others were present.

Following a controlled diet

Dr Rotte emphasized that good health requires physical, mental, spiritual, and social balance. He urged individuals over the age of 30 to undergo an annual sugar test and to follow a controlled diet, exercise regularly, and manage mental stress to prevent diabetes-related complications. He advised individuals to seek medical advice rather than relying on information from sources such as WhatsApp and Google.