Overwhelming response to biggest Lokmat Fashion Show of city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Lokmat Fashion Show, models received widespread applause for presenting the traditional ‘Nauvari’ saree in a modern form. From little children to elderly women, everyone walked the catwalk with equal confidence and received applause. The models expressed their pride in being able to participate in the city's largest fashion show. Enthusiastic spectators remarked that the young women from their city are no less than professional models. The 'Lokmat Fashion Show' presented by the Institute of Creative Jets Foundation (ICJF) received a tremendous response on the Lokmat lawn on Saturday.

The fashion show began with the Kids Round, named 'Ras Rang.' Members of the Sakhi Manch walked the catwalk. The co-sponsor, Kushal Fashion Jewellery, adorned the models with jewellery. Girija Salon and Academy provided excellent makeup and hairstyles for the models.

Winners of the Fashion Show Competition

Mister CSN

First: Mohit Shingare

Second: Shaun Bhalerao

Third: Suraj Rathod

Miss CSN

First: Prachi Pardeshi

Second: Prema Dhage

Third: Rutuja Sonune

Mrs. CSN

First: Dr. Archana Ramaraju

Second: Bhagyashree Pote

Third: Kirti Jadhav

Praise for Dress Designers and Models

"I appreciate all the dress designers and models. Thank you to Lokmat for successfully conducting the event. We will continue to participate in various initiatives with Lokmat in the future."

Rajkamal Karwa, Director, ICJF

The Largest Fashion Show

"We have seen many fashion shows, but the Lokmat Fashion Show turned out to be the largest. There was response from models, and there was also a huge response from the audience."

Arbaaz Khan, Store Manager, Kushal Fashion Jewellery

Prize Distribution by Dignitaries

The esteemed guests including ICJF Director Rajkamal Karwa, Kushal Fashion Jewellery's Arbaaz Khan, actor and model Arbaaz Patel, Aurangabad Food Explorer founder Harshvardhan Shahi, Yebook App founder Mudassar Khan, Delnaaz Beauty Parlour founder and celebrity makeup artist Neetu Shinde, Girija Salon Academy's Girija Kshirsagar, and Gold Maple Leaf founder Khushi Sharma lighted the traditional lamp and distributed awards to the winners.