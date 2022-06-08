Oyster School records 100% result in HSC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 8, 2022 10:05 PM2022-06-08T22:05:02+5:302022-06-08T22:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 8: Oyster International School, Warud HSC (science) students achieved 100% result in the maiden year of the junior college, today. College topper Shubhangi Pawar secured 85.17% marks
The successful students are aspiring for admission to various professional courses. Chairman and principal Dr Manpreetsingh Johar and vice-principal Ameena Syeda congratulated the students and teachers for their success.