Oyster School records 100% result in HSC

Aurangabad, June 8: Oyster International School, Warud HSC (science) students achieved 100% result in the maiden year of the junior college, today. College topper Shubhangi Pawar secured 85.17% marks

The successful students are aspiring for admission to various professional courses. Chairman and principal Dr Manpreetsingh Johar and vice-principal Ameena Syeda congratulated the students and teachers for their success.