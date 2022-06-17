Oyster School records 100% result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 17, 2022 08:25 PM2022-06-17T20:25:09+5:302022-06-17T20:25:09+5:30
Aurangabad, June 17: Oyster English High School secured 100% results in the SSC board examination. Sidhdhant Lokhande (90.60%) topped in the school followed by Sneha Tetwar (90.40%) and Saurav Jogdande (90.40%). Chairman Manpreet Singh Johar and staff congratulated the successful students.