‘Paanwatha’ to be launched in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise 'Paanwatha' an innovative programme to satisfy the thirst for knowledge of students along with entertainment at its auditorium on January 29.

It may be noted Vice Chancellor of Dr Vijay Fulari had announced the launching of a new initiative during the valedictory ceremony of the ' Central Youth Festival'.

As per his concept, renowned writers and poets will be invited to guide students every month through 'Paanwatha.'

Renowned poet Ashok Naigaonkar will be the first to entertain and enlighten the audience. Head of the Marathi Department Dr Dasu Vaidya is the coordinator of this initiative. This first programme will be held under PM-USHA (MERU) scheme at 5 pm, on Wednesday. VC Dr Vijay Fulari will preside. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade will be the chief guest. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kailas Ambhure and others appealed to all to attend the programme.