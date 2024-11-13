Padayatra taken out for Thorat's campaigning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Padayatra was taken out in Samthargarh ward on Wednesday for the campaigning of Balasaheb Thorat, the candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi from the Aurangabad Central Constituency.

Meetings were held with the voters after taking darshan at Shri Varad Ganesha and Shri Samarth Ram Temples. He was welcomed by citizens in Mhada Colony, Mahavi Chowk, Bhagyanagar, Nirala Bazar and other areas.

Yuva Sena Deputy Secretary Rishikesh Khaire, Deputy District Chief Anand Tandulwadikar, Srirang Patil, Legislative Assembly organiser Gopal Kulkarni, AAP District President Subhash Patil, Yuva Sena District Coordinator Sandeep Lingayat, Sagar Kharge, Nalini Baheti from Women Cell, Meena Fasate, Sunita Sonwane and others were present.