Padma Shri Bhai Harjinder Singh Ji welcomed

Aurangabad, July 10:

Renowned Sikh devotional singer and Padma Shri awardee, Bhai Harjinder Singh Ji (Srinagarwale), arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to a heartfelt welcome by members of the Sikh community and representatives of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committees at Chikalthana Airport on Thursday evening.

This marks Bhai Sahib Ji’s first visit to the city after being honoured with the Padma Shri Award by the Government of India - a recognition of his extraordinary contribution to Sikh kirtan and spiritual music for over four decades.

Senior members of the Sikh Sangat, including presidents and representatives of various Gurdwara Committees, came together to honour Bhai Sahib Ji with a traditional welcome and siropaas (robes of honour).

Bhai Harjinder Singh Ji conveyed his happiness to be amongst the Sangat of Marathwada. The city is now preparing for a three-day Mahan Katha-Kirtan Samagam in his presence to be held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Langar Sahib, on July 11 and 12, from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm and at Kawal Niwas, Waluj (July 13, 10 am to 1 pm)

The samagams are being organised in memory of Sardar Rajinder Singh Sodhi and Bibi Prem Kaur Sodhi, and will also feature Bibi Ravinder Kaur Ji (Patialawale) and Katha Vachak Bhai Varyam Singh Ji (Gurdaspurwale).