Paithan assembly candidate Vilas Bhumare fell from first-floor gallery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, the candidate from Shinde Sena (Mahayuti alliance) from Paithan Assembly constituency, Vilas Sandipan Bhumare, collapsed and fell from the gallery while talking on the phone at around 4 am on Saturday at his residence in Pachod.

He sustained grave injuries, including fractures to his hand and leg, and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment.

With only four days remaining for the elections, this incident has become a setback for the Mahayuti. Voting for the Assembly election is scheduled for November 20.

It may be noted that with only two days left for campaigning, the candidates rush to complete their election canvassing in the constituency. Accordingly, Vilas Bhumare campaigned throughout Friday and late into the night. He returned to his residence in Pachod around 3 am on Saturday. At 4 am, he received a call from an activist. Hence he was talking on the phone in the gallery on the first floor of his house when he suddenly fainted and fell directly from the gallery. He sustained serious injuries to his left arm and leg.

Immediately after the incident, his family members, including MP Sandipan Bhumare, Agriculture Produce Market Committee President Raju Bhumare, and Sarpanch Shivraj Bhumare, rushed him to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. His left arm and leg were found to be fractured.

As news of the incident spread like wildfire in the constituency, Shiv Sena workers gathered in large numbers at the Pachod residence and the hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.