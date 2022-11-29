Paithan, Vaijapur tehsils excluded from receiving govt aid

Aurangabad:

Due to heavy rainfall in the months of September-October, the crops of about 2.86 lakh farmers on 1.92 lakh hectares were damaged in the district. The government has announced an aid of Rs 268 crores as compensation, which does not include the losses incurred under Paithan, Vaijapur tehsils. There has been damage due to continuous rains in these tehsils, and a relief fund of more than Rs 150 crores is likely to be announced for these tehsils.

Last week, the district administration has issued tehsil-wise orders for distribution of Rs 268 crore subsidy that includes Rs 11 crore in Aurangabad tehsil, Rs 12 crore in Phulambri, Gangapur Rs 53 crores, Khultabad Rs 21 crores, Kannad Rs 63 crores, Sillod Rs 55 crores and Soygaon Rs 49 crores.

Meanwhile, Jayaji Suryavanshi of Annadata Shetkari Sanghatana said that the farmers of Paithan have been deprived of the help of heavy rains. He has warned of Jal Samadhi agitation if the tehsils are not included in the list till December 4.

What did the guardian minister say

In the first phase, assistance has been given to farmers and areas affected by heavy rains. Aid will be announced to Paithan and Vaijapur in the second phase. An aid of Rs 95 crore is likely to be received in Paithan tehsil. Also, help will be announced in Vaijapur. There is no point in politicizing anything, said Sandipan Bhumre, Guardian Minister.