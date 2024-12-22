Pakhare abuses Nagre, case filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man has been booked for abusing and obstructing an MSEDCL employee during repair work on Sunday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Pakhare (Bridgewadi), allegedly abusing senior technician Golaji Nagre without provocation while he was fixing a fault near the old arch at the Bridgewadi rickshaw stand around 1.45 pm. Nagre, from MSEDCL’s Chikalthana MIDC branch, was working alongside external source employee Akash Danke when the incident occurred. Based on Nagre’s complaint, the Cidco MIDC Police Station has registered a case against Pakhare for disrupting official duties.