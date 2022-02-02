Pallavi qualifies SET

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Pallavi Rambhau Gaikwad qualified State Eligibility Test (SET) in Mathematical Science subject. Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the SET on September 26, 2021 as eligible for the post of assistant professor in senior colleges and universities and declared its result recently.

