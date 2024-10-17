Pan shop busted for banned gutkha

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pan shopkeeper who had stocked banned gutkha at his house was arrested by MIDC Waluj police on Wednesday evening.

A police team led by PSI Pravin Patharkar, ASI Dinesh Ban, and Police Constables Jayashri Mhaske, Vishal Patil, and Samadhan Patil raided Pradhan’s house at 7 PM on Wednesday. Various packets of gutkha from different companies, worth Rs 65,690, were found. Police arrested Pradhan after seizing the banned gutkha, valued at ₹66,000. Pradhan admitted to purchasing the gutkha from Kale. A case was registered at MIDC Waluj police station, and Pradhan was remanded to police custody for one day.