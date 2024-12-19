Pan shop owner assaults auto driver over online payment dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police have booked a pan shop owner and three others for mercilessly beating a young rickshaw driver over the petty issue of online payment. The victim sustained a fracture in his thumb. The name of the injured auto driver is Prakash Eknath Gaikwad (37, Vinayaknagar).

Prakash bought a cigarette from the pan stall, near the entrance gate of the railway station, on December 17 at 11.15 pm. He did not have a change, therefore, pan kiosk owner Majid Shaikh told him to pay online. Prakash claimed that he made the payment, but Majid argued that he had not received the money. The argument turned heated and later Majid, his brother and two others beat Prakash. He also sustained severe injuries on both his hands and his right hand’s thumb got damaged. Majid and three others ran away from the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, a case has been registered with the Vedantnagar police station against four of them. Further investigation is on.