Panchaleshwar annual yatra festival from March 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 1008 Nandishshwar Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Panchaleshwar annual yatra festival is set to take place at from March 17 to 19.

The events include Nandishwar Vidhan and flag hoisting on March 19, along with various rituals and discourses. Mahaprasad will be distributed, and Sagra Sangeet will be held. Free buses from multiple locations, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, have been arranged for devotees. The organizing committee, led by president Gautamchand Kala have appealed to the society members to participate in the mahotsav.