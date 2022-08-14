Panchamrit Mahamastakabhishek held

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

A Rakhi Purnima Mahotsav was celebrated with religious fervour at the Shri 1009 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Kachner on Rakhi Purnima under the guidance of Balyogi Acharya Saubhagyashri Maharaj.

The Panchamrit mahamastakabhishek of Chintamani Baba was held in a musical atmosphere and with devotional spirit. Sanjay Gangwal, Chandrakant Gangwal, Punamchand Agarwal, Deepak Gangwal and other devotees were present.