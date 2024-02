Pancharangi Patrika for yatra mahotsav released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual yatra mahotsav of the Shri 1008 Vasupujya Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Babulgaon will begin from March 9.

The Shri Vasupujya Bhagwan Jamnakalyanak Mahotsav and annual yatra mahotsav will be organised in the presence of Achayra Hemsagarji Maharaj. A Pancharangi Patrika carrying the information of the yatra mahotsav was also released by Acharya Hemsagarji at Tyagi Bhavan on Saturday. The Shri Vasupujya Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Babhulgaon is located on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik highway at 3 km distance from Garaj. Sanghastha Sarita Didi, Jitendra Ajmera, Paras Jhanjri and others were present.