Pandharpur to quench thirst through Jal Jeevan Mission

Lokmat news Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major development, the water-scarce village called Pandharpur, often called "Mini Pandharpur," will soon benefit from a large water tank being constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Rs 4.5 crore project officially began on Monday, aiming to end years of water shortages.

-----------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------

A long-awaited solution

For years, villagers, particularly women, have endured walking 1.5 to 2 kilometres to fetch water from nearby factories during summers. Severe water shortages often forced residents to depend on private tankers for drinking water. After continuous efforts by the Gram Panchayat and District Collector Dilip Swami, 6 acres of land under MIDC jurisdiction were allocated for the project.

-----------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------

Inauguration and plans

The water tank, with a storage capacity of 8.3 lakh litres, is being built under the "Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Nal" initiative, jointly funded by the central and state governments. The project, estimated to take 18 months, is expected to be completed in 12 months, as assured by contractor Ganesh Chavan.

The inauguration was attended by Sarpanch Vaishali Raut, Deputy Sarpanch Reshma Sheikh, former Sarpanch Akhtar Sheikh, and Gram Vibhag Officer Prakash Tupe, along with other local leaders and residents.

-----------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------

Relief for citizens

Villagers have expressed relief and optimism, as the project promises a steady water supply for the community. “This tank will bring a much-needed solution to our long-standing struggles,” said Deputy Sarpanch Reshma Sheikh.

-----------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------

Looking ahead

The Rs 4.48 crore water tank is set to transform life in Pandharpur, ensuring that residents no longer endure long walks or pay for tanker water during peak summers. The construction marks a significant step toward addressing the village's basic needs and improving quality of life.

Photo Caption: Sarpanch Vaishali Raut and Deputy Sarpanch Reshma Shaikh inaugurating the water tank project in Pandharpur.