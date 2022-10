Pandit Ajit Kadkade's musical programme on Oct 24

Aurangabad:

Pandit Ajit Kadkade's classical and devotional musical singing programme has been organized on October 24 at 6.30 am. The programme has been organised in the garden in Shastrinagar behind Dr Hedgewar Hospital. This programme is open for all. Organisers Arvind Pathak and secretary Pandit Vishwanath Dashrathe have appealed to be present for the musical programme.