Pandit Pradeep Mishra accorded a warm welcome

Mahashivpuran Katha from today in the premises of Sri Ramachandra Balaji Math in Jadhavwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pandit Pradeep Mishra, (Sehore Wale) arrived in the city on Wednesday evening. Thousands of devotees thronged to catch a glimpse of Maharaj. Colorful grand rangolis were drawn at various places along the procession route. Fireworks, beating of drums and chanting of 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev' were being raised on the procession route.

The procession started at 8 pm from the petrol pump on Adalat Road. Thousands of devotees participated along with MLA Pradeep Jaiswal. There was a huge crowd of devotees on both sides of the road. Some were taking photos and shooting videos and making them viral on social media. The women in the procession were walking with a mangal kalash on their heads. The youths were dancing to songs playing on loudspeakers. To avoid traffic jam the police changed the procession route from Kranti Chowk towards Nirala Bazar.

Mahashivpuran from today

The Mahashivpuran Katha has been organised from Thursday. Pt Pradeep Mishra will narrate the Katha between 2 pm and 5 pm in the premises of Sri Ramachandra Balaji Math in Jadhavwadi. The ceremony will conclude on June 7.

Changes in traffic route

The road from Ambedkar Chowk to Pisadevi and the road from Harsul T-Point to N-1 Chowk will be closed for all vehicles. As an alternative route to these roads, vehicles will go and come from Wockhardt T-point to Naregaon. Vehicles will also pass from Pisadevi to Sawangi Bypass to Zakat Naka- Harsul T-point to Sharad T-point along the route N1 Chowk, Chishtiya Chowk, Central Naka, Azad Chowk, IP Mess Chowk, and TV Centre.