Panel begins probe in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A panel led by a retired judge has started a probe into financial irregularities of Rs 127 crore in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may noted that public representatives made allegations of financial irregularities on a big level at Bamu in the Legislative Assembly. So,

Dr Dhamnaskar Committee led by Dr Rajendra Dhamnaskar (the then joint director, higher education, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) was set up. The panel examined records of 23 years of the university.

The panel found that department heads did tendering and purchasing without following norms. It was mentioned in the report that irregularities of Rs 127 crore were found in the university during the period of 1996 to 2019. The Government directed the university administration to take action on the report. VC Dr Pramod Yeole formed a Study Team led by Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath.

At the same time, the Higher Education Department appointed ‘The Thombre Committee. When the committee submitted the report, former VC Dr Ashok Dhavan Committee was formed for the departmental probe of employees concernted. However, Dr Dhavan expressed his inability for the enquiry. Later, a one-member committee led by retired judge Shridhar Kulkarni was set up. It started enquiry of 41 staff members since December 4.

The university was informed that it was seen as an irregularity as the records were not available for the probe panel. The administration searched all the records. On the basis of the records, the account of Rs 98 crore matched.