Panel discussion on NEP at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students of Grades 9 to 12 of River Dale School conducted a panel discussion on National Education Policy (NGP) 2020 and its nuances. Director of coaching and counselling at IMS Institute Pritesh Vyas was the moderator. Eight panelists put forth their views on the topic and fluently encapsulated their ideas. They were asked questions by the media and the moderator summarized their points, leading to a round of rebuttal. The session helped students feel confident while speaking out their perspectives and also showcased their language proficiency and reasoning abilities.