Panel discussion with 1st-gen entrepreneurs at MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar organised a panel discussion to mark the World Entrepreneurs Day, recently.

The panel discussion, titled ‘Entrepreneurship Awareness: Insights from First-Generation Entrepreneurs,’ featured managing director of SMB Auto components Vishwanath Borade, director of Shilpin Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd Varsha Deshmukh and managing director of IPRO3D Technologies Yogesh Pawar who shared their inspiring stories, challenges, and strategies for success.

The engaging 90-minute session shed light on the entrepreneurial journey, offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn from the first-hand experiences of those who have built businesses from the ground up.

Dean of Training and Placement Cell Sandeep Pankade welcomed guests. The discussion delved into a range of topics such as identifying market opportunities, managing challenges, building strong brand identities, fostering customer relationships, and effectively balancing risk and growth.

Varsha Deshmukh shared her experiences as a first-generation woman entrepreneur. This segment highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusion in the entrepreneurial landscape. The event also included an interactive Question and Answer session.

Director of MIT Dr Santosh Bhosle appealed to students to consider entrepreneurship as a major career option and thanked the panelists. Trishul Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks. Lisha Mehata hosted the entire event. Director general of MIT Munish Sharma appreciated the efforts taken by the organising team.