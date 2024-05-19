Pankaj Phulphagar unanimously elected president for Chaturmas 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pankaj Phulphagar, a social worker, has been unanimously elected as the president for the Chaturmas 2024, organized by Shri Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The election took place in the presence of Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda and senior officials. This year’s Chaturmas, led by Param Pujya Shri Pravin Rishiji and Tapasvi Preeti Darshanaji will see a daily spiritual discourse. The community has shown great enthusiasm, forming 40 committees to ensure the event's success. A special youth meeting is scheduled for May 20, with subsequent meetings for women and girls.