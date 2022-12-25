Papaya farm destroyed over victory of daughter-in-law in polls

Aurangabad: A papaya farm of a man located at Karodi shivar was destroyed at night just because his daughter-in-law won the election for Gram Panchayat membership. The farmer suffered losses of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. A case was registered with Daultabad Police Station.

The result of Gram Panchayat (GP) was announced on December 20. The impact of elections was seen in rural areas after the result. Rambhau Dhondiba Dawnde, a farmer owns seven acres of land at gut no 85 at Karodi near the city.

He had cultivated 700 trees of papaya. His daughter-in-law Sonali Dawande won the GP elections. A total of 350 trees of papaya from Rambhau’s farm were destroyed on the night of the second day after the result by some unknown persons. Rambhau lodged a complaint with Daultabad Police Station. Police inspector of the police station Vinod Salgarkar said that a non-cognizable offence was registered.

Took efforts of crops day & night

Rambhau said that he had suffered other crops because of heavy rainfall this year.

“I took care of the papaya trees day and night. My daughter-in-law contested the GP election and won it. After plucking, Papayas were to be taken to market in the next one or two days. But, those who are in opposition did not like the victory of my daughter-in-law. They destroyed my papaya farm,” he added.