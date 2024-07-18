Parbhani’s Agriculture University & MHUS in the default university list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Parbhani-based Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (VNMKV) has figured in the default universities list declared by the University Grants Commission.

A total of 157 State, private and deemed to be universities have failed to appoint ombudsperson. The Commission put 157 universities on the list of 157 default universities of the country for not appointing an ombudsperson. The names of nine universities of the State, including two private, are on the list. One university from Marathwada is also on the list. The name of the university is Parbhani-based Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth.

In the default universities list, there is also the name of Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) which offers medical courses and conducts examinations across the State.

It may be noted that the UGC made it compulsory to appoint an ombudsperson to resolve students' grievances as per the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023,

The UGC regulations were notified in the official gazette on 11 April 2023. The universities were requested to appoint an ombudsperson within 30 days of the notification of the regulations. This was followed with several reminders. Despite this, over 400 public and private universities, including 27 universities from the State, failed to ombudsperson until the last date of December 31, 2023. So, these universities were put in the first default universities list. Of them, 157 still failed to follow the names. The second default universities list was released a few days ago.