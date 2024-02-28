Parents abandon 3 daughters to pursue extramarital affair

HIncident in Satara area, parents to face charges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three young girls in Satara district were left to fend for themselves for over two and a half months after their parents, Rakhi and Santosh (names changed), allegedly abandoned them to pursue extramarital affairs.

The couple, who had been residing in a rented accommodation in Satara with their daughters aged 11, 8, and 7, started exhibiting concerning behavior towards their children soon after moving in. Instances of neglect and abuse prompted the girls landlord to step in and provide temporary care when their father and mother disappeared in December.

However, with both parents seemingly having no intention of returning, local residents and social workers reached out to Anganwadi activist Savita Sonawane. The case then escalated to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and the girls were placed in the care of the government shelter home in the cantonment area.

A complaint filed by the shelter home superintendent has led to the registration of a case against Rakhi and Santosh at the Satara police station. The authorities are searching for the father while the mother has reportedly been located in the district, residing with another man.