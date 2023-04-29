Parents in search of a all rounder-school

Lokmat Education expo: Multiple options to choose from the right school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many parents visited the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) Education Expo on Saturday to look for a school that provides all-round development of the student so that their child should be ahead of everyone in the age of competition, academically brilliant and also an all-rounder. Here, under one roof, they got the multiple choice options of renowned schools offering world-class education.

Saturday was the second day of the Education Expo organized by LTCC and powered by 'IIB Career Institute'. Parents were participating in this exhibition along with their children for the admission mission. Parents were seen visiting the stalls of each school and getting information about their features and facilities. At some stalls, videos were being shown on LED TVs to show the school premises. There are some official IB-PYP schools. Most of the schools are using modern technology for teaching. Highly educated teachers, conducive environment for studying in school, modern playing field, indoor and outdoor play area, smart class rooms, along with school education, preparation for competitive exams is also being done in schools. In the school for toddlers, the walls are colorful. Interestingly, many schools participating in the exhibition are teaching according to the new educational policy. These schools provide education according to the SSC board, CBSE board and ICSE board. Some want to get their child admission in pre-primary, some in primary middle and some in high school. Also some students came in search of classes for NEET/ JEE. Some were learning about animation courses, while others were learning about courses that were slightly different from traditional courses. After evening, the crowd of parents increased. Everyone could see the staff in each stall giving detailed information. Parents sat for hours in the air-conditioned hall taking in the information leisurely. Although the time of the exhibition was till 8 pm, the parents waited till 9 pm for information. This showed the curiosity of the parents.

Today is the last day of the exhibition

Sunday will be the last day of the 'Education Expo' organized by LTCC and powered by 'IIB Career Institute' at Lokmat Bhavan Hall. On the last two days, the exhibition got a good response from the parents. The exhibition will be open from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.