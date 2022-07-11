Parents thanks doctors, donors for giving new life to daughter

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 11:

Under the LifeCell International’s ‘Community Cord Blood banking initiative’ unique dual cord blood transplants was conducted on a 9-years-old girl Batul from Ahmednagar by a team of senior doctors led by Dr Pritesh Junagade from LOTUS Institute of Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Nashik. The appropriate donors Divsha Agarwal (aged 4) from Hyderabad, and Master. Advik Aggarwal (aged 5) from Delhi donated bone marrow to Batul.

Recently, a function was organised where the family of Batul met the families of the donors and thanked them and the doctors. Her father Huzefa Bohari thanked the donors and the doctors for giving his daughter a new life. We are forever thankful to the donors, Dr Junagade, and LifeCell for presenting our daughter with an opportunity for a fresh new lease of life, he said.

LifeCell International’s MD Mayur Abhaya said, We are committed to make cord blood transplants more and more affordable and quickly accessible for the people in the country.

Dr Junagade said, In this particular case, there was only a 50% match with the sibling and that’s why a high-quality match from an unrelated donor was crucial for a successful transplant. Luckily, the compatible donors were found at early stage.