‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: students urged to study without stress

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the educational sponsorship initiative run by the Bhartiya Samajseva Kendra, financially disadvantaged students from economically weaker families receive educational assistance to support their overall development. On Monday, a discussion session on the topic ‘exam skills’ was organised for class 10 students. The session aimed to instil a positive mindset towards examinations.

Chairperson of the divisional education board, Anil Sable; former education officer, Gajanan Susar ; counsellor Nagesh Ankush; and Sudarshan Sonawane guided the students. Sable explained the importance of studying, preparation before exams, time management, and methods of answering question papers. He also emphasised avoiding distractions caused by excessive use of mobile reels and social media, stressing the need to stay focused. Advice was also given on maintaining proper sleep, nutrition, and mental well-being.

Resolving doubts

Counsellors Nagesh Ankush and Sudarshan Sonawane appealed to students to face exams with confidence, without fear. They also guided them on choosing a career based on interest, ability and proper time planning. Experts addressed the students’ queries, helping them gain confidence and reduce exam-related stress.

Branch director Chhaya Pawar, Vidya Pandit, Sanjeevani Mane, Swapnali Jangam and others worked for the success of the programme.