Parivartan yatra against use of EVM

Bharat Mukti Morcha and Bahujan Kranti Morcha organised the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Bhadkar Gate to Baba Petrol Pump on Saturday to oppose the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in general elections. The yatra led by the national president of the Bahujan Mukti Party Waman Meshram started after paying obeisance to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate.

The participants shouted the slogan and attracted attention to the misuse of EVMs.

Speaking on the occasion, Meshram said, BJP could not cross the figure of more than 186 in Loksabha despite the stalwart leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lalkrishna Adwani. But, in 2014 elections, BJP reached 283 and in 2019 gained 303 seats. It happened only due to EVM. Supreme Court has also said that free, unbiased and transparent elections cannot be held through EVM. Hence, it is clear that EVM can tamper, he said.

State president Shrikant Ohal, city executive president Aliyar Khan, Maulana Naeem Kasmi, Dr Rahul Sonaule, Santosh Salve, Vilasrao Salve, Bhaskar Joshi, Kundlik Ghorpade, Deepak Shinde and others were present.