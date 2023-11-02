Parking of bike in front of shop turned risky

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, two persons of a shop, beat and injured the eye of a victim with sharp-edged weapon, over a petty issue of parking the motorcycle in front of the shop in Shah Bazaar, recently.

A case of attempt to murder a person has been registered with City Chowk police station.

It so happened that the victim Jafar Khan Javed Khan (33, Manzoorpura) on October 31 evening had gone to meet his friend Salim Bakerywale in Shah Bazaar. Later on, the duo went on the bike to purchase bakery items from the Shah Bazaar area. The victim parked his bike in front of Balak Mandir School. However, the accused Azim Syed (21, Shah Bazaar) and Rizwan Syed (21, Bukkalguda), who were having a shop, near the school, strongly objected saying the bike is parked in front of the shop. The argument turned violent and later on, they jostled the victim. In the meantime, Azim took out a sharp-edged weapon from his pocket and waged an attack on Jafar Khan’s eye. He sustained severe eye injuries. Jafar tried to save himself, but the accused showed no mercy. They again attacked 7-8 times from behind and injured his back. The localities intervened and rushed the victim to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He is undergoing treatment in the ophthalmology ward. PSI Nivrutti Gayake is investigating the case.