Part 2 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar emerges as Maharashtra’s industrial powerhouse in 2025

New land acquisition worth Rs 5,000 crore announced by Uday Samant on September 30.

Defence Park proposed by CMIA on April 19.

Chief Minister stated that 8,000 acres will be acquired soon (April 19).

Cargo facility has not yet started.

---------------------------

Total investment: Rs 85,000 crore

Total Employment: 48,000

Sector Investment (Rs crore) Employment

Electronics 110 3,400

Food Processing 104 325

Road Construction Equipment 17.5 400

EV / Automobile 1,261 4,000+

---------------------------

LT Year: Exclusive investment highlights

23 Dec - City is set to become a premier semiconductor and electronics hub in Maharashtra with a projected investment of over Rs 50,000 crore, aimed at generating 30,000 jobs and establishing the city as a leader in India''s technological revolution.

Dec 22 - Chief economic adviser to the CM reveals 12 GCCs will generate 6,000 R&D jobs in the auto sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

---------------------------

Top companies and major investments

Company Sector Investment (Rs crore / million) Employment

Toyota Gosei Automotive 340 1,000

Toyota Boshoku Automotive 307 500

JSW Steel/Industrial 27,200 20,000

Anvi Power Electronics Electronics (DAVOS) 10,521 5,000

Gensol EV Electronics Electronics 4,000 500

AB InBev Beverages 750 35

Nidec Global Appliances Electronics 1,002 1,000

Autotech Limited Automotive 130 —

Reliance Infrastructure Infrastructure 14,377 4,000

Nahar Engineering Company Engineering 375

Embraco Electronics 120 million 1,000

Mahindra Aslo Automotive 350 200

Metalman Manufacturing 190 600

Rako Industry Manufacturing 100 500

Junna Solar Renewable Energy 400 1,100

N X Logistic Logistics 86 400

Minda Automotive 607 700

Uno Minda Automotive 868 1,500

Atha Group Industrial/Energy 5,440 5,000

Godawari New Energy Pvt. Ltd Renewable Energy 4,400 2,300

Sango India Automotive Pvt. Ltd Automotive — 7,000

Vietnam Vinfast Automotive — —