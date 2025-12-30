Part 2 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar emerges as Maharashtra’s industrial powerhouse in 2025
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 30, 2025 18:45 IST2025-12-30T18:45:36+5:302025-12-30T18:45:36+5:30
New land acquisition worth Rs 5,000 crore announced by Uday Samant on September 30. Defence Park proposed by CMIA
New land acquisition worth Rs 5,000 crore announced by Uday Samant on September 30.
Defence Park proposed by CMIA on April 19.
Chief Minister stated that 8,000 acres will be acquired soon (April 19).
Cargo facility has not yet started.
Total investment: Rs 85,000 crore
Total Employment: 48,000
Sector Investment (Rs crore) Employment
Electronics 110 3,400
Food Processing 104 325
Road Construction Equipment 17.5 400
EV / Automobile 1,261 4,000+
LT Year: Exclusive investment highlights
23 Dec - City is set to become a premier semiconductor and electronics hub in Maharashtra with a projected investment of over Rs 50,000 crore, aimed at generating 30,000 jobs and establishing the city as a leader in India''s technological revolution.
Dec 22 - Chief economic adviser to the CM reveals 12 GCCs will generate 6,000 R&D jobs in the auto sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Top companies and major investments
Company Sector Investment (Rs crore / million) Employment
Toyota Gosei Automotive 340 1,000
Toyota Boshoku Automotive 307 500
JSW Steel/Industrial 27,200 20,000
Anvi Power Electronics Electronics (DAVOS) 10,521 5,000
Gensol EV Electronics Electronics 4,000 500
AB InBev Beverages 750 35
Nidec Global Appliances Electronics 1,002 1,000
Autotech Limited Automotive 130 —
Reliance Infrastructure Infrastructure 14,377 4,000
Nahar Engineering Company Engineering 375
Embraco Electronics 120 million 1,000
Mahindra Aslo Automotive 350 200
Metalman Manufacturing 190 600
Rako Industry Manufacturing 100 500
Junna Solar Renewable Energy 400 1,100
N X Logistic Logistics 86 400
Minda Automotive 607 700
Uno Minda Automotive 868 1,500
Atha Group Industrial/Energy 5,440 5,000
Godawari New Energy Pvt. Ltd Renewable Energy 4,400 2,300
Sango India Automotive Pvt. Ltd Automotive — 7,000
Vietnam Vinfast Automotive — —