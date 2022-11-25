Part 2 of Rajendra Darda birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of the president of the Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda, an asthma check-up camp was organized by Mahavir Diagnostic Center at Srinivas Arcade, Samarthnagar. In all, 21 people took advantage of this camp. Rajendra Darda also reached the camp and inquired about the well-being of the people. Dr Sanmati Thole and colleagues welcomed Darda on behalf of Mahavir Diagnostic, and congratulated him by cutting a cake. Free medicines were also provided to those who got tested in the camp. Vijay Sanghvi, VB Pandey, Mahavir Sethi, Kamlesh Jain, GM Bothra, Dr Akshay Thole were specially present. The staff and specialist doctors of the centre tried their best to make the camp a success.

Distribution of blankets in Kiradpura

Like every year, the 70th birthday of Rajendra Darda, former industry and education minister of the state and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat group of newspapers, was celebrated by distributing blankets to hundreds of needy people in front of Ram temple at Kiradpura. Blanket distribution was organized by former corporator Ibrahim Patel. Blankets were distributed to the needy people of Kiradpura, Rahmaniya Colony and Altamash Colony. Chandrabhan Parkhe, Ali Baba, Taher Patel, Shafi Maulana, Nisar Patel, Rafiq Patel, Shaukat Patel, Shahbaz Patel, Haji Lukman, Tyeb Patel, Shaker Patel, Sheikh Aref, Sheikh Asef, Sheikh Naeem, Ismail Patel, Guddu Bhai, Bismillah Khan, Sadaf Patel, Shahnoor Patel and Sher Khan Patel were present.

Distribution of fruits and blankets in GMCH

Fruits and blankets were distributed to poor and needy patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the birthday of former minister and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda. City Congress president Sheikh Yusuf, coordinator Deepali Misal, Dr Pawan Dongre, Anees Patel, Kaiser Baba, Arun Shirsat, MA Azhar, Ravi Lokhande, Anand Bhamre, Amol Tupe, Yogesh Gaikwad, Umar Saudagar, Rajeshwari Misal, Manju Lokhande, Vijaya Bhosle, Shubhangi Gaikwad, Pooja Gaikwad, Shashikala Magre and Anusuya Danke were present.

Wishes continued throughout the day

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Satish Chavan along with thousands of dignitaries from social, political and cultural sectors of the city wished former minister Rajendra Darda on his birthday by visiting Lokmat Bhavan. Rajendra Darda expressed his gratitude for all the good wishes.