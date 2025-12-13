Part-time job scam: Woman bank officer duped of Rs 26.75 Lakh in 11 Days

• Fraudsters use fake NSE documents to win trust

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cyber fraudsters cheated a 28-year-old woman bank officer of Rs 26.75 lakh in just 11 days by luring her with a work-from-home part-time job and online hotel rating tasks. The woman lodged a complaint at the Cidco police station on December 12 after realising the fraud when the money demands continued even on the 13th day.

The complainant,Dipali Kolte, received a WhatsApp message on November 24 from a sender claiming to be from the “NSE HR Department.” Soon after, she was contacted on Telegram and offered a part-time job. Trusting the message, she agreed and began completing tasks such as giving star ratings to hotel photos after registering through a link shared in NSE’s name. After about 40 tasks, the fraudsters asked her to pay Rs 800, promising a 30 per cent commission. They then raised demands step by step, citing reasons such as unlocking earnings, correcting missed tasks, and settling accounts. Amounts increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh at a time. As the fraud continued, the woman borrowed money from her husband, brother-in-law, friends, and relatives. Screenshots of other users making payments in the Telegram group further misled her. The fraudsters later claimed her account was frozen and extracted another Rs 12 lakh. Initially, the woman received Rs 200 and Rs 1,040 for completing tasks, which strengthened her trust. Over the next 11 days, she transferred Rs 26.75 lakh in total. To appear genuine, the accused shared photos of the NSE office, fake letterheads, and documents. Cidco police inspector Atul Yerme is investigating the case.