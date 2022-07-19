Participants show their talent at the LTCC Mega dance auditions

Final round on July 23, in the presence of DID, Super Dance fame Vaibhav Ghuge

Aurangabad, July 19:

It was a blast of talent and skill as young dancers showed their grooves and moves during the ‘Mega Dance Auditions’ organised by the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) in association with Passion Dance Institute for LTCC members at Lokmat Hall, Jalna road here recently.

The audition was a fun filled affair for the participants. The response was such that kids had arrived at the venue several hours earlier to prepare for the competition. The auditions were held in different age groups. The participants displayed various dance styles including jazz, salsa, dance drama and contemporary forms making it difficult for the judges to select the finalists. In all 33 students were selected for the final rounds. The final rounds of the competition will be held on July 23. The participants will have to bring their own song in mobile or pendrive. The song must be 3 minute long. Finalists of the first, second and third and one consolation prize winner will get a trophy and certificates.

Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, DID LIL Master fame Vaibhav Ghuge will be present for the final round prize distribution ceremony. For more information, one may contact on 8080516737 and 9850406017.

Final round on July 23

The final round of the competition will be held on July 23 at 3.30 pm, at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhava, Jalna road. The entry for the audition will be from the rare gate.

Rainy Blast workshop

LTCC, along with Passion Dance Institute, is organising a ‘Rainy Blast Dance Workshop’ that will give insights on Dance Knowledge, Reality Show Tips and Tricks with Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, DID LIL Master fame Vaibhav Ghuge. The competition will be open for both Campus Club members and non-Campus Club members. The fee will be Rs 1,000 for non-Campus members and Rs 800 for CC members. The workshop will be held on July 23 at 11 am at Lokmat Hall, Jalna road, Aurangabad. The entry for the workshop will be from the rear gate. For more details one may contact on 9371227667.

List of audition finalists:

Class 1st to 4th:

Ovi Patil

Parth Gite

Mahi Ambhore

Shounak Mahajan

Arohi Shinde

Vedant Waghmode

Aarohi Ashikar

Fiona Hatagle

Class 5th to 7th:

Sanvi Jakkawad

Avani Joshi

Saksham Jain

Dhruv Dhanuka

Vedika Danekar

Shravni Bhavar

Mohanraj Mate

Yashasvi Rathod

Pranav Jangle

Prapti Sharma

Ishita Jagtap

Pinal Dhahade

Bhakti Maske

Advaitha Shankar

Sayli Katkar

Arya Solas

Class 8th to 10th:

Vedika Bhale

Aryan Ugale

Shubhra Sabale

Shreyash Kamble

Swara Patil

Vartika Shrivastav

Bhairavi Dhavale

Yash Rathod

Sanika Ghorpade