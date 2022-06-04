Participate in the ‘Maha Chef Junior’ online recipe contest

Kids show your cooking skills now: G2 presents Lokmat Times Campus Club

Aurangabad, June 4:

Kids are enjoying the summer vacation. But many are tired of playing continuously. Many kids are eating the delicious food cooked by their mothers and want to cook delicious food like her. Thus to provide a platform to these kids and also bring forward their talent, the Lokmat Times Campus Club has organised ‘Maha Chef Junior’ online recipe competition.

G2 presents Lokmat Times Campus Club is hosting 'Maha Chef Junior' online recipe competition. The competition will be held in three groups. The first is for the age group of 5 to 8 years and they will have to cook a fire less recipe with G2 product decoration. The second group from 9 to 12 years old will have to make a 'snack recipe' and decorate it with G2 product, while the third group between the age group of 13 to 15 years will have to make their own signature dish and decorate it with G2 product. The photo and information of the recipe is to be sent to WhatsApp number 8080516737 by June 10, 2022. Then make your favorite recipe and win prizes.

Rules of the competition

Competitors participating in the ‘Maha Chef Junior’ online recipe competition should submit two photos along with (G2) packet of the recipe, along with a hand written narration of the recipe on a piece of paper (recipe information and health value) in either Marathi, English or Hindi languages.

What will the winners get?

1) The first 3 winners of each group of the ‘Maha Chef Junior’ online recipe competition will be given a trophy, certificate and G2 gift.

2) The regional level winners will qualify for the state-level finals.