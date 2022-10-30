Passengers crowded at bus stand to go to Pune

The Diwali vacation is over and passengers after celebrating Diwali are in haste to return to their respective destinations. Many of them are crowding at the Central Bus Stand to go to Pune. The passengers are taking strenuous efforts to gain tickets for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Shivneri and Shiv Shahi Buses as the bookings are already full. They have to stand in long queues for the tickets for hours.

Many people from the city have settled in Pune for work and education purposes. During Diwali, they came to Aurangabad, and now the haste to return has begun. The passengers are opting for Shiv Shahi and Shivneri buses for Pune. Those who booked the tickets online had no problem, but many had to stand in long queues for tickets.

MSRTC has increased the number of buses and trips for Pune during the festival season, but the number of passengers is more. The passengers are facing severe inconvenience due to the delay of the buses and to find the buses at the bus stand.

Depot manager Santosh Ghane informed that the regular 14 buses and additional 50 buses had gone to Pune by 4 pm on Sunday. The officers are taking efforts that the buses should run as per the schedule.