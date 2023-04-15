Passers-by swarm to loot biscuits, sweets from an overturned pickup

Incident on Dhule-Solapur National Highway; Truck driver injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pickup parked for tire puncture was hit from behind by a truck at Adgaon Jawle Shivar on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway on Saturday. After the pickup overturned, the passers-by rushed to loot the biscuits and sweets.

According to information, a pickup van (MH 20-EG-1037) traveling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Beed got a tire puncture at Adgaon Jawle Shivar in Paithan tehsil on Dhule-Solapur national highway. So the driver parked the vehicle on the road and went to the repair shop to remove the puncture.

Meanwhile, a cargo truck (HR- 37-E-1746) coming from behind hit the stationary pickup. The truck driver suffered minor injuries while the pickup vehicle overturned on the road, scattering the jars of biscuits, chocolates, sweets and other items on the road. Therefore, the passers-by and villagers looted these materials. The Pachod police immediately rushed to the spot. A complaint was not registered till late in the night.