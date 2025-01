Pastor Benjamin Passes Away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pastor Benjamin Jaywant Appa (94, Jubilee Park) passed away on Friday afternoon due to age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, a daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. He was the father of Pastor Peter Benjamin. Pastor Benjamin retired as a Superintendent of Gardens from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in 1991 and later worked at MGM. Since 1992, he had been serving in the pastoral ministry of the Christian Fellowship Church. The funeral will take place on Saturday at 11 am at the Christian Cemetery, Cantonment (Padegaon). (Photo)